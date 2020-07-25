Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
China firmly opposes US forcibly entering Chinese consulate general in Houston

Xinhua | Updated: 2020-07-25 21:13
Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, speaks at a news conference on July 23, 2020. [Photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

BEIJING - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to US law enforcement officers' forced entry into the Chinese consulate general in Houston.

US law enforcement officers on Friday forcibly entered the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston. In response, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston are diplomatic and consular premises as well as China's national property.

Based on the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-US Consular Convention, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston in any way, he said.

"China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to US forced entry into the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston, and has lodged solemn representations. China will make a proper and necessary response in this regard," Wang said.

